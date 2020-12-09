Ryan Andrews explains how he sustained injury amid panto rehearsals

The actor is preparing for his role in the Olympia's star-studded Once Upon A Panto

Ryan Andrews has explained how he sustained an injury while rehearsing for the Olympia’s Once Upon a Panto.

The Fair City star is set to star alongside Erin McGregor, James Patrice and Maclean Burke in the brand new virtual panto, which sees Polly and Olly set out to save some of the most beloved fairytale characters.

Ahead of the show, which kicks off on December 23, Ryan revealed he obtained an injury that left him in crutches and a medical boot.

Appearing on Ireland AM alongside his co-star Erin, the 27-year-old explained: “We were rehearsing in the Olympia on Sunday, and I did Dancing With The Stars but I only do a tiny bit of dancing in this.”

“It was my moment to shine, so I was like: ‘Look, I’ll show you how to do it lads.’ Then, BANG, I went down.

“I tore all the ligaments around my ankle. But, it’s still fine, it’s still going to be going ahead. My ankle is only a small part of the show.

“The show is going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be really, really great.”

The actor joked that he could wrap tinsel around the boot for the show: “It actually looks well the boot, it actually fits my costume!”

The star-studded cast also includes West End star Rob Vickers, Riverdance’s Zoe Talbot, singer and actress Alison Dennan, and Ryan’s girlfriend Michaela O’Neill.

The panto runs from December 23 until January 3, with tickets on sale HERE.