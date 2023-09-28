RTÉ viewers are all saying the same thing about new dark comedy series Obituary.

The six-part series, which was mostly filmed in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, follows Elvira Clancy [The Dry’s Siobhán Cullen], a 24-year-old working at the local newspaper writing the obituaries.

After the newspaper falls on hard times, Elvira is forced to go freelance – meaning she’ll be paid €200 per obituary she writes.

In the interest of her finances, Elvira takes it upon herself to rid the small town of a number of its unpleasant residents – raking in €200 per murder.

The 24-year-old then taps into a newfound bloodlust…

The first episode of Obituary aired on RTÉ One on Tuesday night – and viewers are in agreement that it was the start of an enthralling series.

One X user wrote: “I really enjoyed the pilot of #Obituary #RTEObituary feels like the Irish versions of both Dexter & Killing Eve This show is great & unique!,” while another penned: “Absolutely loved the premise of this new drama series on RTÉ tonight… and it didn’t disappoint! Now I’m gonna binge watch the rest of it on the RTÉ Player.”

A third wrote: “Obituary on RTE was great viewing. Something original, different and excellent lead in Siobhán Cullen,” while a fourth said: “Well God damn that Obituary show on RTE is genuinely really good!”

Obituary will air every Tuesday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

Alternatively, all six episodes are now available to stream here on the RTÉ Player.