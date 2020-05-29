RTÉ open applications for Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ are now accepting applications for this year’s series of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The eighth season of the show is scheduled to start filming this August – in accordance with HSE guidelines.

Anna Geary, Donnacha O’Callaghan, Derval O’Rourke and Davy Fitzgerald will return as coaches this year, and Mairéad Ronan will resume her presenting role on the programme.

During the series, families from across the country will compete against one another – in the hopes of claiming a €15,000 cash prize.

RTÉ have confirmed that strict social distancing measures will be followed during filming, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the McSharry family won the seventh series of the show.

The Sligo clan competed against three other families at the grand final in Croke Park back in December.

If you’re interested in applying for this year’s show, you can find an online application form here.

Requirements:

Minimum age is 14 years old by 01 August 2020

Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

Series will be filmed between August – September, 2020

