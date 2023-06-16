RTÉ launches search for Ireland’s Eurovision 2024 entry

RTÉ have launched their search for Ireland’s 2024 Eurovision Song Contest entry.

The broadcaster said it “wants to hear from contemporary performers and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment.”

The 68th annual song contest is set to take place in Sweden next May, after Loreen won with her song Tattoo.

RTÉ said all songs submitted for entry must be “complete, be professionally recorded and in their final form”.

“Entries will be considered by a panel of music and entertainment industry professionals and Eurovision fans selected by RTÉ.”

“A shortlist of songs and attached performers will subsequently be invited to perform on television early in 2024 when a winner will be selected to represent Ireland in accordance with a selection process to be confirmed by RTÉ.”

Performers must also “have the ambition, vocal ability, stagecraft and confidence to compete at the highest level before a global audience of nearly 200 million people.”

“Performer(s) must have intrinsic and obvious appeal to the core youth audiences who make up a significant amount of Eurovision viewers and fans.”

The closing date for submissions is 6pm on Friday, September 29.

Eurovision hopefuls can apply here, all entries must be submitted through this portal; all other submissions won’t be considered.

It comes after just weeks after Ireland’s Eurovision selection method came under fire after Wild Youth missed out on a coveted place in the grand final.