RTÉ correspondent Sinéad Hussey announces the birth of her baby

The popular RTÉ news reporter Sinéad Hussey has announced the birth of her baby boy.

Sinéad has worked with RTÉ since 2011 and recently landed a new gig as the North East correspondent for the broadcasting company.

The journalist shared a pic of her baby boy’s foot and thanked those who helped her on the “long journey.”

A magical start to 2024. So grateful to all the staff at the @_TheNMH who helped bring our little man into the world this day last week. A special thanks to @DrShaneHiggins8 who’s care and kindness will never be forgotten. It was a long journey but we got there. pic.twitter.com/SaCWl7uqNE — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) January 9, 2024

The journalist shared the incredible news of the arrival in a sweet post to her X account earlier this morning.

Sinéad wrote: “A magical start to 2024. So grateful to all the staff at the @_TheNMH who helped bring our little man into the world this day last week.”

A special thanks to @DrShaneHiggins8 who’s care and kindness will never be forgotten.”

The broadcaster also shared an insight into the last few months and remarked: “It was a long journey but we got there.”

A host of famous faces responded to the happy news and congratulated the journalist under her announcement.

Sarah McInerney who is also a journalist for RTÉ, commented under the post and said: “Congratulations Sinéad, delighted for you!”

Author and former Agony Aunt on Today FM Niamh Fitzpatrick joined in the congratulations and wrote: “What beautiful news for you to be able to share with the world, that’s so lovely. Many congratulations to you both, Sinéad. And welcome to the world to you gorgeous little man 💐”