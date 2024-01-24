RTÉ Board ‘provided no written approval’ for controversial Toy Show musical

A report into the controversial Toy Show musical is expected to confirm that there is “no written record” of the stage production being approved by the RTÉ Board.

It’s understood RTÉ made a €2.2 million loss on the stage production in 2022.

The broadcaster predicted it would rake in €3.2 million (75,000 tickets); however, it actually only brought in €451,000 (11,044 tickets).

Last year, Minister Catherine Martin announced a further investigation into RTÉ’s Toy Show: The Musical, amid the broadcaster’s ongoing payments scandal.

Spend on the musical, which took place in Dublin’s Convention Centre in December 2022, was the focus of public scrutiny last year when the payments scandal erupted.

The Grant Thornton investigation into the musical is expected to be published on Thursday morning.

According to the Irish Examiner, the report will reveal that RTÉ’s board did not officially approve the show.

A spokesperson for Minister Martin confirmed today that she has received the report.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the RTÉ Board said the report would be published “as soon as possible”.

“The Grant Thornton Report into Toy Show The Musical, commissioned by the Audit and Risk Committee (ARC) of the RTÉ Board, is now complete,” she said.

“The Report has been furnished to the ARC and the RTÉ Board, and also subsequently to the Minister. The Report will be published as soon as possible.”