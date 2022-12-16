RTÉ announces the return of Operation Transformation

RTÉ has announced that Operation Transformation will return on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9.30pm.

The new series sees five brand new leaders from all over the country take on a health and wellness plan under the careful supervision of four qualified experts, with the aim of resetting and kick-starting a new chapter in their lives.

Once again, presenter Kathryn Thomas will be on hand to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

Now entering its 16th series, the show will return with a refreshed visual identity and some new features as it continues to inspire audiences to live a longer, healthier, happier life.

The evolution continues this year with the focus still very much on overall health and well-being. The leaders will have a weekly health check in where 14 health indicators will be monitored.

These include Upper Body Strength, Balance, Lower Body Strength and Cardiovascular adding to the usual Hydration, Blood Pressure, Metabolic Age, Weight, General Health, Nutrition, Movement, among others.

During the series, Professor Niall Moyna will also highlight the importance of everyday movement and how best to utilise outdoor amenities when it comes to daily exercise.

OT is also set to welcome new dietitian Sophie Pratt to the series.

Sophie, a CORU registered dietitian and a member of the Irish Institute of Nutrition and Dietetics, joins Dr Sumi Dunne, Dr Eddie Murphy and Karl Henry on our OT panel of experts for 2023.

On joining the new show, Sophie said: “I am delighted to be part of the Operation Transformation team and I am really looking forward to guiding the leaders on their journey.”

“I hope that together we can inspire the general public to make the necessary dietary and lifestyle changes for their own transformation in 2023.”

Among other changes as we head in to 2023, OT will broadcast from Stradbally, Co Laois.

Each week the leaders will meet the experts here as they chart their weekly Health Check-In.

In partnership with SVT Activity and Wellness Hub and Laois County Council, the county will host the weekly Ad Break Challenges where OT Fitness Karl Henry will be on hand to get the community moving and the series will aim to boost awareness of health and well-being initiatives in the area.

Also back for 2023 is Ireland Lights Up. This popular initiative in collaboration with the GAA encourages clubs from the 32 counties to open their grounds and allow people to safely walk under their lights.

Sport Ireland, The Local Sports Partnerships and OT will again work to bring communities safely together, with the highlight being the 5K in the Phoenix Park on February 18th, 2023.

The five leaders began their transformation back in November when they were fully assessed by the experts.

They also underwent the Health-Related Fitness Test under the direction of Professor Niall Moyna and his team at Dublin City University. The experts use all the information gathered to devise a plan tailored to the individual needs of each leader.