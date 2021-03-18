The series will document the biggest events to happen in Ireland over the last decade

RTÉ announces brand new series of Reeling in the Years

RTÉ has announced a brand new series of Reeling in the Years, which is set to air next month.

From Katie Taylor to Kodaline, from Mrs Brown’s Boys to the marriage referendum, from ‘Fake News’ to Fidget Spinners, Reeling in the Years will showcase the stories and the soundtrack of Ireland over the last decade.

Each half-hour programme features a specific year between 2010 and 2019, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

The first episode of the new series will air on Sunday, April 11 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

This is the sixth series of Reeling in the Years, with the years from 1962 to 2009 covered to date.

Producer John O’Regan said: “The end of a decade is a natural time to look back. We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection.”

“We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives, starting Sunday 11 April on RTÉ One.”