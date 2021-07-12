RTÉ announce star-studded series presented by Una Healy and Loah

RTÉ have announced a brand new star-studded music series presented by Una Healy and Loah.

‘The Heart of Saturday Night’ kicks off on July 24, and will see top Irish acts take to the stage at The Round Room at the Mansion House to perform musical sessions.

Imelda May, Irish Women in Harmony, James Vincent McMorrow, Lyra, Gavin James, Saint Sister, Damien Dempsey, Bell X1, Villagers, Kodaline, Tolü Makay and Declan O’Rourke are among those set to perform over the show’s six-week stint.

Each episode will feature a segment that pays tribute to and celebrates a national treasure who’s no longer with us, including performances in honour of Phil Lynott, Dolores O’Riordan, Shay Healy, Ronnie Drew and John Prine.

Una, who will duet with Derek Ryan during the series, said: “I was so excited to be asked to co-host The Heart of Saturday Night and getting to do it alongside the incredibly talented Loah was a joy. We had such a brilliant time filming and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Loah, who will perform with Gavin James, added: “The Heart of Saturday Night is a musical dream come true. Co-presenting with Una has been a great pleasure and it’s been wonderful to hear and chat to all the incredible musicians throughout the series. I’m honoured to be part of the show and look forward to sharing our joy with the audience!”

The Heart of Saturday Night begins on Saturday, July 24 at 9:30pm on RTÉ One.