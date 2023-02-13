Roz Purcell admits she ‘wasn’t mentally prepared’ to discuss eating disorder battle with Tommy Tiernan

Roz Purcell has admitted she “wasn’t mentally prepared” to discuss her eating disorder battle on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The former Miss Universe Ireland appeared on the comedian’s chat show on Saturday night, where she discussed her battle with disordered eating in her early 20s.

The interview attracted a lot of attention over the weekend, as viewers praised Roz for how she dealt with Tommy’s “difficult” line of questioning.

Taking to Instagram after the show aired, Roz confessed: “I was really, really nervous about doing this show…”

“As I’ve gotten older I feel far more overwhelmed about doing interviews especially a big one like this, so I’ve avoided most for the past 2 years.”

“Knowing that the show is all about a surprise guest & not having any idea of the direction of interview, I definitely wasn’t mentally prepared to speak about eating disorders so I hope I did okay, I know it can be a very triggering subject for so many,” she continued.

“I still get overwhelmed sometimes trying to explain what it’s like, almost brings you back!”

Roz concluded her post by thanking Tommy and the producers for having her on the show.

During her candid interview with Tommy, the Tipperary native recalled returning home to Ireland from New York when she was 24, after realising she needed to seek help.

“I was modelling around the world and I came back to Ireland. I was around the age of 24 and I knew I needed to heal from my eating disorder,” she said.

“A big part of me recovering was me definitely changing my environment. I knew I needed to stop modelling.”

Roz went on to explain: “My relationship with food was absolutely skewed. My relationship with my body was all over the place and my whole life revolved around what weight I was.”

“From binge eating to bulimia to anorexia, I went through a period of different types of eating disorders over four or five years.”

When asked to describe “the practicalities” of an eating disorder, she said: “Your whole day revolves around food and what you are going to do to burn it off.”

“I couldn’t have proper relationships. There couldn’t be anything else really going on in your life. Because everything revolved around punishing your body to be a certain size and certain weight.”

After Tommy pressed further about her disordered eating, Roz said she didn’t want to share any specifics in case any younger viewers were watching.

She replied: “I don’t know if I add any value to the conversation by discussing that, you know? There are going to be teenagers watching this who might try and emulate that.”

Tommy then said, “Isn’t that strange,” before Roz added: “That’s just how it happens. The only thing I will say is that I never thought I would get over it and I have.”