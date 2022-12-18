Rosie Connolly shares snaps from ‘magical’ family trip to Lapland

Rosie Connolly has shared snaps from her “magical” family trip to Lapland.

The Irish influencer, her husband Paul Quinn, and their three children headed to the Christmas hotspot earlier this week.

Rosie took to Instagram on Saturday to share some photos and videos from the trip, and it looks like she is having a ball.

She wrote: “What a day ❄️🥹 The magic here is just unmatched… 💫”

“We had a reindeer sleigh ride, got to meet the big man, went to elf school and just so much fun in the snow.. ✨”

“What a start to Christmas week 🥰 Will share more when I’m home 💫”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx)

One follower commented on the post: “Oh Rosie that’s just magic, memories the children will never forget ❤️”, and another wrote: “So jealous 😍 looks amazing 😍 x x”

Rosie and Paul tied the knot at Carton House in Co. Kildare in 2018.

The couple share a son named Harry and a daughter named Remi. Rosie is also step mum to Paul’s son Reuben.