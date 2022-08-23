Rose of Tralee fans are LOVING Toronto Rose Maysen Tinkler’s talent

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a two-year hiatus.

The 2022 festival will conclude tonight, and one of the 33 contestants will take home the crown.

Each Rose must showcase their special talent, and Rose of Tralee fans are loving Toronto Rose Maysen Tinkler’s drumming skills.

One Twitter user wrote: “That must be a first, Toronto Rose rocking it on drums on #RoseOfTralee. Good to hear.”

A second tweeted: “The Toronto Rose playing a medley of every song the DJ plays at an Irish wedding.”

A third user said: “Rocking the drums!! Go on Toronto rose!”

