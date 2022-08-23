Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Rose of Tralee fans are LOVING Toronto Rose Maysen Tinkler’s talent

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a two-year hiatus.

The 2022 festival will conclude tonight, and one of the 33 contestants will take home the crown.

Each Rose must showcase their special talent, and Rose of Tralee fans are loving Toronto Rose Maysen Tinkler’s drumming skills.

One Twitter user wrote: “That must be a first, Toronto Rose rocking it on drums on #RoseOfTralee. Good to hear.”

A second tweeted: “The Toronto Rose playing a medley of every song the DJ plays at an Irish wedding.”

A third user said: “Rocking the drums!! Go on Toronto rose!”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us