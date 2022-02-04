Rosanna Davison urges other mothers to ‘trust your gut’ after scary trip to A&E with son Hugo

Rosanna Davison has urged other mothers to “trust your gut”, following a scary trip to A&E with her son Hugo on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their “miracle” twins Oscar and Hugo in November 2020, and are also parents to their two-year-old daughter Sophia.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Miss World revealed: “We spent most of the night in A&E in Crumlin with Hugo. He gave us a bit of a fright.”

“He had a bit of a head cold yesterday and I noticed he was a bit wheezy in his chest, so I brought him down to the pharmacy and they advised me to give him cough medicine and keep an eye on him, which I did,” she explained.

“And I checked him, he was fine, he was his usual happy, cheerful, cheeky self all day but when I went to check on him and take his temperature at about 10:30pm last night, I noticed he was really wheezy and struggling to breathe so I rang my mum in a panic and she said she would come over and I’ll drive you to Crumlin.”

“So I hopped into the car and we drove up to the A&E and they saw us really quickly and I just want to say a huge thank you to the doctor and the nurses there.”

“They couldn’t have been kinder and more reassuring and sweeter to Hugo. They just made both of us feel really at ease.”

Rosanna said Hugo was diagnosed with croup, a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract which often leads to difficulty breathing.

“I was told I did the right thing by bringing him in,” she continued.

“He was given a steroid and that calmed down the inflammation and they just monitored him then for another couple of hours.”

“I don’t think we got home until after half three and then Sophia woke at 5am… so it wasn’t the best night.”

Rosanna added: “I think lesson learned was always trust your gut as a mum. You know your baby best. Part of me was thinking maybe I’m overreacting here…”

“But when I went in the doctor said we did the right thing by bringing him in.”

“And second lesson is that Instagram isn’t real. I was there posting pictures of pretty dresses a couple of hours before I ended up in A&E with my baby.”

“What you see on social media doesn’t reflect people’s real lives.”