Rosanna Davison shares update on daughter Sophia after recent health scare

Rosanna Davison has shared an update on her daughter Sophia, after her recent health scare.

The former Miss World shares three children with her husband Wes Quirke – Sophia, 3, and two-year-old twins Hugo and Oscar.

Over the weekend, Sophia was rushed to the doctors after falling ill, where she was diagnosed with the contagious infection scarlet fever.

Rosanna explained to her Instagram followers at the time: “She developed a flushed red rash across her face but it was her tongue that gave me the biggest fright.”

“It was red with little sore bumps all over it – quite similar to the rash on her face.”

“She was drowsy and lethargic and was developing a temperature at this stage. She also fell asleep during the walk which isn’t normal for her, she usually doesn’t nap during the day anymore.”

The 38-year-old said she got a “fright” as Sophia’s symptoms worsened rapidly.

She continued: “She got hotter and hotter in the waiting room [of the doctors] so by the time she saw the doctor she had a temperature of nearly 40.”

“It was in St Michael’s Hospital in the outpatient department and it was really quick, efficient and really friendly.”

“So that was our experience, it gave me a fright I won’t lie. It was the speed of which she deteriorated that was shocking. I think it’s so important to move quickly and don’t wait around.”

Rosanna returned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share an update on Sophia’s health following the scare.

The mum-of-three wrote: “Picked carrots with my mum today in her veggie garden, then brought them home and ate them.”

“Such a nice way to show children how food is grown. Sophia is feeling better today but still tired. Thanks for the lovely messages.”