Rosanna Davison donates baby essentials to families in Ukraine amid Russian attacks

Rosanna Davison has revealed she’s donating baby essentials to families in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Rosanna revealed she would be sending over some baby supplies to Ukraine to help out families in need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Alongside a photo of her children getting ready for bed, the mum-of-three wrote: “Teeth time. My babies are getting tall.”

“Gave them all even more cuddles than normal today after reading about some of the horrors happening to innocent families in Ukraine. Unbearable sadness.”

The former Miss World later wrote: “Sorting through piles of baby stuff unsurprisingly we have quite a lot of stuff at home. Just for supplies to drop off to be sent to Ukraine tomorrow.”

“Things like nappies, these I’d forgotten we had that are too small for them, lots of cotton wool, hygiene supplies, loads of blankets, bottle warmers, loads and loads of bottles that were never used as well.”

It comes after Rosanna reached out to her Ukrainian surrogate amid the Russian invasion.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child Sophia via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

The woman who carried their baby daughter was based in Kyiv, and the couple spent a lot of time in the Ukrainian capital during their surrogacy journey.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Rosanna shared an old photo of herself in Kyiv as she expressed her shock over the situation in Ukraine. She wrote: “Just feeling completely shocked and devastated today at the situation in Ukraine.” “We got to know beautiful Kiev very well in 2019, we made friends there & will always have a link to it as it’s Sophia’s country of birth. Kiev is an incredibly interesting city, rich in culture, history & diversity with wonderful people.” “I’ve been in touch today with our lovely surrogate who is also praying for peace & hoping to stay safe with her family,” she added. “Sending so much love to the people of Ukraine & everyone affected by this.”