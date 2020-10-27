The couple have been married since 2017

Ronan Keating shares touching tribute to wife Storm on her birthday

Ronan Keating has shared a touching tribute to his wife Storm, to mark her 39th birthday.

The couple have been married since 2017, and share two kids together – Cooper,3, and Coco, 7 months.

Taking to Instagram, Ronan shared multiple photos of his stunning wife, and wrote: “It’s Gush time! It’s Stormy’s birthday.”

“If you know her you’ll know this already but she is one of a kind the most incredible loving decent honest hard working kind person I know.”

“You wear less makeup then me you get ready quicker then I do you make better banana bread then me and you are better at scrabble then me. There I said it.

“And I’m lucky enough to call you mine. Love you baba. I hope you are having the best day.

Ronan added: “Here is to every day together coz you make everyone better Love ya From Jack, Missy, Ali, Coop, Coco, Aus and Me.”

Ronan’s daughter Missy, who he shares with his ex Yvonne Connolly, also wished Storm a happy birthday on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself and Storm, Missy wrote: “Happy Birthday to this chick @stormykeating. You deserve the most special day, I’m sure coops, coco and dad are making sure of that!!”

“Wishing I was with ya to celebrate but I’ll be there very soon and we can partyyyyy. Sending lots and lots of LOVE.”