Ronan Keating shares sweet photo with daughter Missy ahead of her Dancing with the Stars debut

Ronan Keating has shared a sweet photo with his daughter Missy ahead of her Dancing with the Stars debut.

Following a year-long hiatus, the series will return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm tonight, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

Ronan’s 20-year-old daughter Missy is among the stars taking to the dancefloor this season.

The model has been paired with new Irish pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas, and the dancing duo will show off their moves on tonight’s show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Ronan showed his support for his daughter before her dancing debut.

The Boyzone star wrote: “So proud of this young lady. Her heart her strength and determination.”

“All the hard work will pay off tonight when everyone will get to see your first performance on @dwtsirl 6:30pm @rteone we love you Moo knock ‘em dead.”

Gráinne Seoige, Neil Delamere, Cathy Kelly, Jordan Conroy and Nicolas Roche will also be dancing on tonight’s show.

Aengus Mac Grianna, Billy McGuinness, Ellen Keane, Erica Cody, Matthew MacNabb and Nina Carberry will make their dancing debuts on the second episode of the show.

There will be no eliminations until the third week of the show.

The new series of Dancing with the Stars premieres this Sunday, January 9, at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.