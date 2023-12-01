Ronan Keating remembers his late brother on his birthday in touching post

Ronan Keating has shared an emotional post in tribute of his late brother’s birthday.

The singer’s older brother Ciaran was en route to his son Ruari’s football match in July when he was tragically killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N5 at Ballymiles.

His wife Annemarie, the driver of the other car, and the passenger were all treated for injuries in hospital – while Ciaran was pronounced dead at the scene.

On what would have been his older brother’s birthday, the Boyzone singer has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his late brother.

Alongside a picture of the pair, the 46-year-old wrote: “Today was always going to be a tough one. What should be my Brother Ciaran’s Birthday is instead a day to remember he is gone. Gone too soon. Taken from us in the most horrific way.”

He continued: “There is no easy way in grief, Just a coming to terms with your situation. We have all been left in this limbo without him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

“Questioning ourselves and our actions while he was on this earth ‘why didn’t we spend more time together’, ‘why didn’t we speak more,’ F*** I miss my big Brother today and every day since he got on that Green bird to NYC in 1988.”

“Call your sibling, your parent, your child , your loved one. Don’t put it off don’t think they will be there tomorrow. Because they may not.”

“My heart hurts today. For everyone that has lost a loved one too soon I feel your pain. I’ll light a candle for you C. Remembering you on your Birthday X”

Ronan recently opened up about the tragic loss of his brother during a Loose Men panel discussion: “Yeah, we’re struggling to be honest.”

“It’s been, it’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast. Unexpected. We’re still figuring it all out.”

“What we are doing is we’re talking to each other, and we have each other to lean on. That’s really, really important.”

“It’s all about communication, talking about it, but also having somebody who’s going through something that feels the same, that you feel they understand what I’m going through.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

“That’s a big part of it, because a lot of people come up to you on the street and say ‘So sorry to hear about your brother, I lost my dad’ or ‘I lost my mum’ or ‘I lost my brother’,” Ronan continued.

“You know, it’s their way of sharing and trying to be on a level with you and understand.”

“But you’re in your own head, you’re in so much pain, you’re in so much pain. It’s just like ‘You don’t understand. You don’t understand what I’m going through’.”

“So to have my sibling there was really, really – especially in the couple of weeks after that we were just rallying around each other and being able to talk.”

“We have a WhatsApp group, you know, the four of us now, and we talk every day, check-in, ‘How are you doing today? How are you feeling?’,” Ronan continued.

“And my bro might be going through a tough time and he’s very vocal about it, and I love that, he wouldn’t have been in the past.”

“He wouldn’t have been as vocal about how he’s feeling, but he is now.”

“So, that’s been very you know, it’s been a very tough few months.