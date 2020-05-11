Robbie and Claudine Keane share sweet footage from their son’s birthday

Robbie and Claudine Keane have shared adorable footage from their son’s birthday this weekend.

Their eldest child, Robert, celebrated his 11th birthday with his parents and his younger brother Hudson in their Dublin pad, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The famous Irish footballer shared a touching tribute to his son on Instagram alongside photos and videos of the big day.

“Happy 11th birthday Robert I love you so much I’m so blessed to be your Dad keep being you kid you make us laugh always❤️🎂🎂,” the 39-year-old wrote.

“keep shining bright we love you😎 #prouddad #birthday.”

In one photo, the birthday boy looked thrilled after he received a signed jersey from football superstar Kylian Mbappe for his special day.

Claudine also took to the social media platform and marked the special occasion with pictures from the celebration.

“Happy 11th Birthday to my beautiful boy Robert🎉🎉❤️ You are a shining light full of fun and laughter,” the model penned.

“From the day you were born you were a blessing and I’m so proud to watch you grow and become such a lovely boy & great big brother to Hudson.”

“Never change, your energy and mischief make you so special and unique 💫 keep shining bright❤️we love you,” she added.

In a video clip, Robert appears to be following in his father’s footsteps as he completed a scoring challenge on their backyard.

Claudine revealed last year that her eldest son was playing with the Middlesbrough’s Youth Academy – the Yorkshire club where his dad is an assistant coach.

