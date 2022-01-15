Ray Foley throws shade at Una Healy’s ex Ben Foden live on air

Ray Foley threw serious shade at Una Healy’s ex-husband Ben Foden on The Six O’Clock Show this week.

The Virgin Media star has become friendly with the Irish singer over the past year, as she’s appeared on the show as a guest host on multiple occasions.

During Friday’s episode, Ray was discussing the new season of Dancing on Ice, when he found out Ben was one this year’s celebrity contestants.

After a clip of Ben was played on-screen, Ray joked: “Oh, Ben Foden’s in it? That’s Una’s ex, is it? Well, we’re hoping he falls on the ice.”

Grainne Gallanagh, who was guest presenting the show with Ray, burst out laughing before they quickly moved on.

Una, 40, split from the rugby player in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

The former couple share two kids together – Aoife Belle, 9, and Tadhg, 6.

Just one year after their split, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after two weeks of dating – and the couple welcomed a daughter named Farrah in May 2020.

Speaking on The Late Late Show last year, Una discussed their split and admitted she “went through hell”.

The Saturdays star told Ryan Tubridy: “The last time I was here talking to you was two years ago, which was a very tough time…”

“At the time I was going through hell, and you can’t avoid that. I’ve gotten over all of that now and I’ve come through the other side which is great.”

“[Ben] has moved on, he’s married again and he’s got a baby and everything so. I’m grand with that, he’s living his life, I have to move on too.”

“Know that you have to go through it, there’s no way around it”@UnaHealy talks about coming out the other side after a break-up.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/AsYHEVpKGP — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 5, 2021