Ray D’Arcy shares exciting news for fans of The Den

It’s official: The Den is returning to TV screens early next year, following the show’s successful comeback.

The popular programme returned to RTÉ One last November, and viewers loved the wacky antics of Dustin the Turkey, Zig and Zag, and Ray D’Arcy.

It was previously unknown if the show would air again, as Ireland’s Fittest Family is returning in October, and Dancing With The Stars is set to make comeback in early 2022.

However, Ray has since confirmed that The Den will be back on RTÉ One in January 2022.

During an appearance on Ray’s RTÉ Radio 1 show, Dustin the Turkey said: “Sorry Ray, I’ve got a bit of breaking news!”

Ray then said: “The man from RTE says we’re coming back after Christmas.”

Dustin replied: “I actually got the phone call during the week… The Den will be back in January on RTE 1. I’m over the moon Ray, it’s brilliant. I loved it last time.”

The Den first aired in 1986, and was hosted by Ian Dempsey until 1990, when Ray took over.

Ray hosted the popular programme for eight years, before Damien McCaul took over as host from 1998 – 2003.

After a series of revamps and changes to the format, the show was eventually axed in 2010, after nearly 24 years on air.