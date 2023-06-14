Rachel Gorry announced as guest judge for Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Rachel Gorry has been announced as a guest judge for Ladies Day at the Galway Races.

The mum-of-three shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing some stunning promo pics, Rachel wrote: “Absolutely delighted to tell you all I’ll be this years guest judge for the @galwayraces_official Ladies Day Best Dressed and Best Hat competition on the 3rd of August 🤩 🐎.”

Rachel will be joined on the panel by head judge Mandy Maher, and Kieran O’Malley.

Best Dressed Lady will claim herself an incredible €10,000; Meanwhile, the winner of Best Hat will receive €3,000, sponsored by the Connacht Hotel.

“You all know how much I love getting glam myself so I can’t wait to see all the style on the day 🥰,” Rachel gushed.

Ahead of Ladies Day at the Galway Races on August 3, Mandy said: “I’m honestly so honoured to be head judge again this year for Ladies Day at The Galway Races Thursday 3rd August.”

“And even more excited to be joined this year with our very special Guest Judge @rachelgorryx 🥰 along with the main man himself @kieranomalley81 😁.”

Elsewhere, Kieran said: “Thrilled to be back on the judging panel for the 2023 @galwayraces_official so excited to welcome the fabulous (apart from being a Liverpool fan) @rachelgorryx to the Judges enclosure with myself and the living legend @mandycatwalk.

“The countdown is on, looking forward to the craic and the style of the week.”

The Galway Races take place from Monday, July 31 until Sunday, August 6.