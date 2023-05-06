President Michael D. Higgins reveals thoughtful gesture to King Charles ahead of coronation

President Michael D. Higgins has revealed a thoughtful gesture to King Charles III ahead of his coronation.

The official presidential Instagram account shared a snap of President Higgins, his wife Sabina and King Charles on Saturday morning.

They wrote: “President and Sabina Higgins last night met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace ahead of today’s coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

“Today will be the first time that a President of Ireland will have attended such a coronation,” they continued.

“In acknowledgement of King Charles’ life-long commitment to environmental sustainability and to mark the occasion of the coronation, the Tree Council of Ireland, at the request of the President and Sabina, have planted a native Irish oak tree in the woodland forest of Aurora, Co Wicklow.”

King Charles’ coronation takes place today, May 6.

The British monarch ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.