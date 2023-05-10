Post Malone spotted in popular Dublin pub after 3Arena gig

Post Malone was spotted in Temple Bar after his 3Arena gig on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old headed to Teac na CéiBé to blow off some steam after performing a 23-strong setlist.

The father-of-one will take to take to the stage of the 3Arena once again tonight, where he will conclude the European leg of his Twelve Carat tour.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, sparked concern amongst fans for his well-being earlier this year.

in February, a video went viral of the 27-year-old awkwardly fidgeting while performing his track I Fall Apart in Sydney.

The TikTok clip shows the singer playing with his t-shirt as he sings.

However TMZ later reported that Post Malone “insists he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss”.

Sources close to Post Malone told the outlet at the time: “He’s not on drugs or sick,” and that his weight loss is as a result of “adhering to a strict diet and working out.”

The Congratulations rapper’s father also had his say on his son’s new appearance.

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he commented on one fan’s Instagram post.