PJ Gallagher has announced he’s expecting twins with his partner Kelly Doolin.

The comedian shared the exciting news on his Radio Nova show Morning Glory.

It comes after a tough few months in the radio star’s life.

In November, the Dubliner announced the death of his beloved mother.

PJ also revealed last year that he had secretly spent 11 weeks in St Patrick’s Mental Hospital, admitting he was a “danger” to himself.