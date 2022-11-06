PJ Gallagher announces the death of his mother

PJ Gallagher has announced the death of his mother.

The comedian took to Twitter on Saturday to share the sad news.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of his mum, PJ wrote: “RIP Ma. 5/11/22.”

A host of well-known faces offered their condolences to PJ, with presenter Glenda Gilson writing: “So sorry PJ x”

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon wrote: “V sorry to hear .. thoughts & prayers x”, and singer Bressie tweeted: “So sorry PJ.”

The news comes just weeks after PJ won praise for his “brave” appearance on The Late Late Show, as he opened up about his struggles with his mental health.

Prior to his appearance on the show, PJ revealed he had secretly spent 11 weeks in St Patrick’s Mental Hospital earlier this year, admitting he was a “danger” to himself.

On The Late Late Show, the comedian revealed to host Ryan Tubridy that he’s in the “best place” he’s ever been in.

Reacting to PJ’s candid interview, one viewer tweeted: “Great to see a really raw, open and honest chat about metal illness with PJ Gallagher tonight.”

A second wrote: “Hats off to [PJ] for that insight and bravery to talk about #mentalhealth. Just shows, you never know what’s happening in ppls lives.”

A third penned: “Good for you, PJ. No doubt you have helped many with your honesty and bravery,” while a fourth tweeted: “[PJ] probably doesn’t realise, how many people he’s going to help this evening, only love mo chara!!”

Such bravery, honestly & openness from @pjgallagher on the #LateLate So great to see and hear him on tv tonight. Thanks for sharing your experiences PJ – it will help many 🙏 How I feel watching – 😢& 😂 — Tomás Tyner (@TomasTyner) October 21, 2022