Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond go all out for their son’s 8th birthday

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond go all out for their son’s 8th...

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond went all out for their son Ollie’s 8th birthday today.

This is the second year their eldest son has had to celebrate his birthday during lockdown.

Eager to make Ollie’s birthday as special as possible, the couple decorated their kitchen with colourful balloons and birthday bunting late last night.

Then this morning, the proud parents surprised him with a football-themed cake, and a stack of presents.

Pippa also treated Ollie to pancakes for his birthday breakfast, before posting a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

Sharing photos of Ollie from over the years, she wrote: “This morning 8 years I became a Mama to Ollie ❤️ I can’t quite believe it 😭.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

“When people said the days are long but the years are short I know what they mean now! Im so proud of every bit of him ❤️ we love you Ollie xx.”

Brian also posted a tribute to their eldest son on Instagram, writing: “Happy 8th birthday to the best son, brother and pal we could ask for! We love you X.”

Pippa and Brian have been married since 2011, and the couple also share a son named Louis, who turns 5 next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Ormond (@brianormondtv)