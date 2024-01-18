Pierce Brosnan to be honoured at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in LA

Pierce Brosnan will be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual event, which will be held on March 7th at Bad Robot, the production company of JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath.

Brosnan is an Irish and American actor, film producer, environmentalist, philanthropist, artist and two-time Golden Globe Award nominee known for his rich and extensive career in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes as a producer.

US-Ireland Alliance founder Trina Vargo said, “The success of Irish actors in the film industry in recent years has highlighted the remarkable talent in Ireland. “We’re thrilled to be honoring one of the most talented Irish legends, who paved the way.”

Pierce currently stars in director Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller, Fast Charlie, based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys.

He recently finished production on Four Letters of Love, based on the Niall Williams bestselling novel of the same name, and The Last Rifleman which is inspired by a true story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.

Most recently, Pierce starred opposite Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin and Michael Rooker in the Netflix action-comedy, The Out-Laws.

Among his numerous credits, Pierce starred in the DC Comics Warner Bros. box office hit film Black Adam; in the Amazon film Cinderella with Camila Cabello; in the Hulu/A24 film False Positive alongside Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux and in the hit Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga alongside Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams.

For The Matador, he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture. He also starred in John Boorman’s critically acclaimed film from the novel by John LeCarre, The Tailor of Panama.

Pierce reunited with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried in the Universal film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the sequel to the worldwide blockbuster film Mamma Mia!

In the 1990s, Pierce reinvigorated the popularity of the Bond franchise in the box-office blockbusters Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Pierce’s first three Bond films earned over a billion dollars at the international box-office and Die Another Day garnered nearly half a billion dollars worldwide.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Pierce has long had a passion for the art of filmmaking.

Having achieved international stardom as an actor, Pierce expanded the range of his film work by launching his own production company, Irish DreamTime, in 1996, along with producing partner Beau St. Clair.

In addition to his stellar film career, Pierce, along with his wife Keely Shaye, have been drawn into a passionate leadership role in numerous environmental issues. Most recently, the two worked together on the documentary film Poisoning Paradise which they co-produced.

The Oscar Wilde Awards has long appealed to industry insiders as the non-traditional Oscars-week event with its casual, unfussy tone and often hilarious and irreverent speaking program.

The informality extends from the dress code (jeans for most) to the program (brief, and delivered to attendees as they stand around enjoying Irish fare, Taytos, a pint of Guinness, whiskey, or appropriately named Wilde Irish Gin). It is seen as a welcome change during a week of endless gowns and tuxedos.

Another honoree, previously announced, is Dublin-born Richard Baneham a two-time Academy Award winning VFX Supervisor for his work on the original AVATAR and last year for AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.

Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen are among the many sponsors supporting the event.