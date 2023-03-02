Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable as he’s spotted filming romantic drama in Ireland

Pierce Brosnan has debuted a dramatic new look, ahead of his latest role.

The Irish actor looked unrecognisable with his shoulder-length grey hair and stubble, as he was spotted filming the romantic drama Four Letters of Love in his native country.

The 69-year-old, who hails from Navan in Co. Meath, will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne in the flick – which is based on the Niall Williams bestselling novel of the same name.

Pierce and Helena will play the parents of Nicholas Coughlan (Finn O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Ann Skelly).

The film’s IMDb synopsis reads: “Nicholas and Isabel were made for each other, but how will they ever know it? As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull them together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.”

While filming in Co. Antrim, Pierce visited the luxurious Salthouse hotel in Ballycastle, as well as The Diamond Bar – where he posed for a photo with worker Liam McVeigh.

