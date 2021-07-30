The TV presenter has moved to Dun Laoghaire

PICS: Lucy Kennedy gives fans a sneak peak of her new home

Lucy Kennedy has given fans a sneak peak of her new home.

The Virgin Media star and her family moved into a new house in Dun Laoghaire, after selling their house in 2019.

Over the past few weeks, the 45-year-old has been keeping fans up to date with her home renovations.

Lucy recently shared a snap of her gorgeous grey kitchen with fans.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Our new kitchen…” and detailed the companies she used to create the space.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, the TV personality shared further updates on her renovations.

Showing off her new carpet, she wrote: “For those into house renovation… I love this mix of carpet colour and design from @mattbritton.ie.”

Lucy continued with the house update, showing fans her navy panelled bathroom with mustard yellow towels.

She shared with followers that all her paint is from Carlow Paint Hub, including the navy bathroom paint and the chalk paint she painted her bedroom.

Showcasing the bedroom, Lucy revealed that her bed with a navy headboard is from The Sleep Shop.

Speaking about picking out products and furniture for her home, she said: “All Irish owned company recommendations from a happy paying customer.”

Lucy and her husband Richie Governey are living in Dun Laoghaire with their three kids Jack, Holly and Jessica.

The Virgin Media star grew up in Dun Laoghaire, and told RSVP Live that the house already feels like home.

She said: “I am still a local Dun Laoghaire girl but we moved into the new house while I was writing my third book, filming this documentary and raising a puppy.”

“It is an old-fashioned semi detached house and it feels like home already.”