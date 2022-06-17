PICS: Irish stars line out for the VIP Style Awards

A host of Irish stars lined out for the VIP Style Awards on Friday night.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fashionable event returned to The Marker Hotel in Dublin.

Well-known faces from near and far were pictured on the red carpet, including host Doireann Garrihy who wowed in a pink blazer dress with dramatic sleeves.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter was also pictured with her sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe Garrihy on the red carpet.

Other stars who attended the bash included James Kavanagh, Holly Carpenter, Thalia Heffernan, Paddy Smyth, Pippa O’Connor, Claudine Keane, Celia Holman Lee, Matthew MacNabb, Laura Nolan, Rosanna Davison, and Bonnie Ryan with her sister Babette and mother Morah.

Check out all the snaps from the red carpet below: