PICS: Irish stars line out for the VIP Style Awards

Doireann, Ailbhe and Aoibhin Garrihy | Brian McEvoy
Kendra Becker | Editor
A host of Irish stars lined out for the VIP Style Awards on Friday night.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fashionable event returned to The Marker Hotel in Dublin.

Well-known faces from near and far were pictured on the red carpet, including host Doireann Garrihy who wowed in a pink blazer dress with dramatic sleeves.

Doireann Garrihy | Brian McEvoy
James Kavanagh | Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter | Brian McEvoy
Thalia Heffernan | Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba | Brian McEvoy

The RTÉ 2fm presenter was also pictured with her sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe Garrihy on the red carpet.

Other stars who attended the bash included James Kavanagh, Holly Carpenter, Thalia Heffernan, Paddy Smyth, Pippa O’Connor, Claudine Keane, Celia Holman Lee, Matthew MacNabb, Laura Nolan, Rosanna Davison, and Bonnie Ryan with her sister Babette and mother Morah.

Check out all the snaps from the red carpet below:

Brian Ormond and Pippa O’Connor | Brian McEvoy
Rosanna Davison | Brian McEvoy
Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan | Brian McEvoy
Morah, Babette and Bonnie Ryan | Brian McEvoy
Claudine Keane | Brian McEvoy
Emily O’Donnell | Brian McEvoy
Louise O’Reilly | Brian McEvoy
Kate Grant | Brian McEvoy
Triona McCarthy | Brian McEvoy
Mary Kennedy | Brian McEvoy
Jess Redden | Brian McEvoy
Lisa Jordan | Brian McEvoy
Lynn Kelly | Brian McEvoy
Terrie McEvoy | Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett | Brian McEvoy
Sarah Morrissey | Brian McEvoy
Niamh Cullen | Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney | Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor | Brian McEvoy
Celia Homan Lee | Brian McEvoy
Aoibhin Garrihy| Brian McEvoy
Ailbhe Garrihy | Brian McEvoy
