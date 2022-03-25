PICS: Hollywood stars line out for the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in LA

A host of Hollywood stars lined out for the annual Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday night.

The US-Ireland Alliance’s annual awards show, emceed by J.J. Abrams, moved from its usual home at Bad Robot this year to the Ebell of Los Angeles.

A plethora of famous faces were pictured on the green carpet, including Irish actor Jamie Dornan – who was honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award on the night.

The 39-year-old, who was joined by his wife Amelia Warner, has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike for his roles in both film and television over the past few years.

He is currently being lauded for his moving role in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, about a young boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Jamie portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds in the movie.

Other Oscar Wilde honorees on the night included Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, who accepted his award virtually, and Academy Award winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay.

Mary Steenburgen was also there on the night to present Adam McKay with his Oscar Wilde Award.

Steenburgen is a Hollywood veteran, having appeared in countless roles on the big and small screen, including McKay’s “Step Brothers”.

Up-and-coming Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai received the “Wilde Card” award, which was presented to him by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Guests on the night, which also included singer Samantha Mumba and actress Sarah Bolger, were entertained by Irish performers Loah & Bantum, and the band True Tides.