PICS: Eve Hewson, Jessie Buckley and Kerry Condon lead Irish stars at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards

With an historic number of Academy Award nominations, the Irish had much to celebrate at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday night.

The star-studded event was once again held at Bad Robot, the Santa Monica production company of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath.

Alliance founder Trina Vargo, who created the event 17 years ago, said: “From Belfast last year, to Banshees this year, the Irish are on a roll. We were delighted to honor Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley, and Eve Hewson this year, as well as AN CAILÍN CIÚIN.”

Kerry Condon, fresh off a BAFTA win, and an Academy Award nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin, was presented with her Oscar Wilde Award by Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul.

Jessie Buckley, a previous Academy Award nominee was presented with her Oscar Wilde Award by Sarah Polley, who directed her in Women Talking and who is herself nominated for an Academy Award this year for adapting the film’s screenplay.

Meanwhile Eve Hewson received the ‘Wilde Card’ award, presented to a rising talent.

She was seen this year in the popular television series, Bad Sisters, and her performance in John Carney’s new film, FLORA AND SON, received rave reviews at Sundance.

Charlie Hunnam presented to his friend who he described as an enigmatic, fearless actress, who truly embodies the spirit of what it means to be a Wilde Card.

Proud parents Bono and Ali Hewson were also there to support their daughter.

Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Government Minister responsible for the arts, tourism and the Irish language presented the award for ÍN CIÚIN (THE QUIET GIRL)

She said the film has “captured the hearts of so many and done so much to promote our beloved native language.”

Accepting the award were the film’s director, Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí. The film’s cast, including its young star Catherine Clinch were in attendance.