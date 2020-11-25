PICS: Alan Hughes announces Ireland’s first ever Drive-In Panto

The panto will star Jake Carter and Johnny Ward

Alan Hughes has revealed he’s launching Ireland’s first ever Drive-In Panto, alongside his husband Karl Broderick.

Earlier this month, the panto producers shared their delight after they finally received funding from the Government’s Live Performance Support Scheme – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alan has since revealed they’re bringing their Peter Pan production to Malahide Castle, where it will be shown on giant screens for a drive-in theatre experience.

This year’s show will star Jake Carter as Peter Pan, Johnny Ward as Captain Hook, and Michele McGrath as Tinkerbell.

Ireland’s Got Talent star Paul Ryder will also appear in the show as Captain Hook’s confidante Sparkle, and Keila Ana Whelan will play Wendy.

As always, Alan will reprise his longtime role as Sammy Sausages, alongside Rob Murphy as Buffy.

The show, which is approx 70 mins in length with no interval, will run from December 11th to January 5th on the grounds of Malahide Castle.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 27th, at 10am – and are priced at €50 per car. For more information log on to panto.ie.