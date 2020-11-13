Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick receive funding for panto – after application was initially denied

Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick have received funding for their annual Cheerios Panto – after their application was initially denied.

Earlier this month, Alan admitted he was “gutted” after they didn’t receive funding from the Government’s €5million Live Performance Support Scheme.

However, the Department for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture has since overturned its original decision – following a “clerical error”.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Alan said: “The Department got their whole committee back together to examine our application and they have awarded us with the €230,000 that we were looking for so we’re very happy.”

“We probably took what happened a bit personally as we felt we had been overlooked and our work had been overlooked. But it was just a clerical error so we feel really vindicated today.”

“We’re delighted and just need to sit down now and look at it and say to our teams ‘What do we think we can do?’

“This time last year, we had already started rehearsals so we’re just looking at all our options as it’s so late in the year. Hopefully we will be able to put something on.”

Karl also shared the exciting news on Instagram, and said they were “over the moon”.