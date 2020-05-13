Fans are DELIGHTED about this Normal People news

Just when we thought Normal People couldn’t gain anymore hype – fans have noticed something amazing.
Twitter have now added a ‘Connell’s chain’ emoji on their platform.
Fans of the show spotted the addition when they typed in “#connellschain’ and saw an emoji of the chain itself appear.
Take a look at the reaction:
It has happened… it has an emoji #connellschain 💛💛 #normalpeople
— Emer (@emerosheaa) May 12, 2020
🥳 A new hashflag has appeared:#ConnellsChain
⏱️ This hashflag is active and usable until 08/11/2020. pic.twitter.com/ikzUoaw4Di
— World Hashflags (@WorldHashflags) May 12, 2020
Twitter confirming that #ConnellsChain is the biggest phenomenon of lockdown #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/6uhYMcFcUh
— Emily Moran (@emilygmoran) May 13, 2020
#connellschain has its own emoji!!! #NormalPeople Love the poem below. https://t.co/jq7mIFXEkq
— Christine Brown (@cbbrown35) May 13, 2020
Oh my god #connellschain has it’s own emoji 😭🙌🏻
— Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) May 13, 2020
Name a more iconic duo… we’ll wait ⛓ #connellschain #normalpeople pic.twitter.com/DRohsLYCBc
— RTÉ 2FM Stay at 🏡 (@RTE2fm) May 13, 2020
