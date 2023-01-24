Paul Mescal’s mother preparing for chemotherapy amid Oscar glory

It was a bittersweet day for Paul Mescal and his family, after the Irish actor landed his first Oscar nomination.

The 26-year-old has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Aftersun, going up against the likes of Colin Farrell and Austin Butler.

Paul’s family were elated over the news, and his sister Nell Mescal shared a sweet photo of them reacting to his nomination over a group video call.

However, the news has come at a difficult time for the family, as Paul’s mother Dearbhla is currently battling cancer.

Hours after the Oscar nominations were announced, Paul’s sister Nell revealed on Twitter: “My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then paul got nominated for an oscar life is so crazy.”

Dearbhla was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, last July.

Earlier today, Paul’s mother told her Instagram followers that she was going for a pre-chemo haircut.

Dearbhla said: “I have decided that I am going to cut my hair short today – as a first cut. And then the next cut will be the short, short, short cut – the hospital short cut.”

“I know what’s ahead because I have been informed by my wonderful team and I want to be ready so that when I’m in hospital I’m only concentrating on that battle. This is the final stage for me to start living with this cancer.”

Dearbhla later showed off the result of her haircut, before speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One about her son’s Oscar nod.

Paul’s mother admitted she didn’t watch the live announcement because it would have been “too stressful”, and revealed she was “folding washing” when she found out the news via WhatsApp.

“For everybody who has children away, family WhatsApp is just the business, and you do that video call and everyone can be on it,” she said.

“For me, to see his face and to see him so shocked and so joyous, I’m so grateful. I’m very grateful. I’m going to get emotional…”

“I’m very very proud. But I think people who have children doing anything, you move mountains for them because you want them to achieve in what ever they are doing. You just want them to be as happy as they can be.”

Ray also read out a quote from Paul on the show, which said: “This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.”

“I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”