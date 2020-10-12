Paul Mescal auctioning off GAA jersey he wore in Normal People to raise money for charity

Connell Waldron's infamous shirt is up for grabs

Paul Mescal auctioning off GAA jersey he wore in Normal People to...

Paul Mescal is auctioning off the GAA jersey he wore in Normal People to raise money for charity.

The BAFTA Memorabilia Auction will feature iconic and exclusive pieces from the world of film and television.

The British Academy Television Awards shared the news on Instagram today, sharing a photo of Paul’s character Connell Waldron in the infamous shirt.

Other items featuring in the auction include Jodie Comer’s iconic Villanelle pyjamas, Thor’s Stormbreaker axe prop used in Avengers: Infinity War, and a rare Sith Trooper Helmet from Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

All proceeds of the sale will go to BAFTA’s year-round charitable activity, which is focused on finding and supporting new and existing talent internationally, and breaking down the barriers that make it hard to build careers in the film, games and television industries.

The auction will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, October 13, with the entire catalogue of memorabilia available HERE.

