Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley ‘in talks’ to co-star in upcoming film

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are reportedly in talks to co-star in an upcoming film.

According to Deadline, the film will be based on the novel Hamnet by Northern Irish author Maggie O’Farrell.

The book tells the story of Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her only son Hamnet.

The film adaptation of Hamnet will be directed by Chloé Zhao, per the publication.

Irish actor Paul has cemented his place in Hollywood, having raked in a number of nominations for his role in the 2022 film Aftersun.

The 27-year-old won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in A Street Car Named Desire.

The Maynooth native has also landed himself the main role in the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Elsewhere Irish actress Jessie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in The Lost Daughter (2021).

She was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Cabaret opposite Eddie Redmayne.