Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott among Irish actors nominated for British Independent Film Awards

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott have been nominated for this year’s British Independent Film Awards.

For their roles in Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, Andrew has been nominated in the Best Lead Performance category, while 27-year-old Paul is nominated for Best Supporting Performance.

The film is loosely based on a 1987 Japanese novel by Taichi Yamada, and it has been described by British GQ as “a ghostly gay romance”.

The Normal People actor and the Fleabag star play lovers in this haunting romance, written and directed by Andrew Haigh.

The film itself has received 14 nods, including Best British Independent Film, and will go head-to-head with Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller’s London-set romantic comedy which follows a pair of semi-reluctant lovers on an impromptu tour of Peckham.

Rye Lane has received 16 nods – leading the nominations this year.

All Of Us Strangers follows the story of Adam, played by Andrew, who has a chance encounter with his neighbour Harry, played by Paul.

The film’s official synopsis says this encounter “punctures the rhythm of [Adam’s] everyday life.”

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living — just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

The Irish actors star alongside The Crown’s Claire Foy and Rocketman star Jamie Bell in the film, which is set for release on December 22nd, 2023.

Their co-stars, Claire and Jamie, are also up for awards in the Best Supporting Performance category.

The British Independent Film Awards will take place on Sunday, December 3rd.