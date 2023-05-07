EXCLUSIVE! Patrick Kielty breaks his silence on Late Late Show speculation

Patrick Kielty has broken his silence on speculation he’s set to take over from Ryan Tubridy as the host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian is now the frontrunner to host the popular RTÉ chat show, after Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney revealed they will not be throwing their hats in the ring.

Goss.ie caught up with Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday evening, and he finally addressed the speculation.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, Kat replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Check out the exclusive below: