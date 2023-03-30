Odds slashed for Doireann Garrihy to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Odds have been slashed for Doireann Garrihy to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster announced his shock departure from the chat show, after 14 years at the helm.

A number of well-known faces have been linked to the coveted presenting role – including Doireann, who took over from Nicky Byrne as co-host of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars back in January.

Paddy Power have since slashed the odds on Doireann taking over the hosting role on RTÉ’s flagship show after a string of bets were placed on her overnight.

On Wednesday, the odds stood at 40/1; however, they have since been cut to 12/1.

It has put the Dancing with the Stars in joint fourth favourite with Katie Hannon to host The Late Late Show.

Doireann has overtaken fan-favourites such as Tommy Tiernan and Dara Ó Briain.

Rachael Kane, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, said “Doireann may have made her mark on Dancing With The Stars but a lot of our punters will be dancing on tables should she land the role after starting off as an outside bet.”

“We don’t know what caused this sudden flurry, but if our betting activity is anything to go on, something seems to be afoot.”

Claire Byrne remains favourite to replace Ryan on The Late Late Show with odds at 4/11, while Sarah McInerney and Angela Scanlon follow with respective odds at 3/1 and 6/1.