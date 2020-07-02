Normal People star Paul Mescal shares shock prediction for his character Connell

Fans will not be happy about the actor's theory

Normal People star Paul Mescal has shared a shocking prediction for his character Connell.

The 24-year-old rose to fame back in May for his performance in the popular Irish drama.

Although there are no plans for a second season, Paul has predicted that his character could be married to someone other than Marianne – if the series ever returned.

Speaking to Deadline, Paul said: “Connell, I believe, would potentially get married to somebody else.”

“It’ll destroy lots of people’s lives along the way because ultimately they’re going to be drawn. But they will consciously resist the idea that they’re supposed to be together.”

“It’ll be a long process of discovery until they finally find each other permanently,” he added.

The Kildare native said he likes to think Connell and Marianne will end up together, and he’s asked author Sally Rooney to keep that in mind if she ever writes a second book.

