Normal People star Paul Mescal left shocked as hero gives him offer of a lifetime

Normal People star Paul Mescal was left in shock after Andrew Llyod Webber gave him an offer of a lifetime.

The West End mogul discovered that the 24-year-old once appeared in a school production of his musical theatre show The Phantom Of The Opera at aged 16, in 2012.

Paul, who portrays Connell in the hit Irish drama, couldn’t believe when Andrew publicly messaged him about his performance as the Phantom in the Maynooth Primary School’s production.

“Hi Paul! I heard that you are part of the Phantom alumni, fancy a singalong? – ALW,” the tweet read.

@mescal_paul Hi Paul! I heard that you are part of the Phantom alumni, fancy a singalong? – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 17, 2020

Yes, would love to chat and maybe have a singalong?! – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 18, 2020

“OMG is this a real thing,” Paul wrote back excitedly, with a heart eyes emoji.

“Yes, would love to chat and maybe have a singalong?! – ALW,” the 72-year-old replied.

The Kildare native has been praised in Ireland and abroad for his portrayal in the popular 12-part series, alongside his co-star Daisy-Edgar Jones who played Marianne.

The pair recently appeared on James Corden’s chat show The Late Late Show, where the host got them to act out random TV clips as their characters.

The series broke streaming records on the BBC Player earlier this month when it received 16.2 million views in its first week on the streaming service.

