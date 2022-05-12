Nicola Coughlan is raffling off some Derry Girls memorabilia for an amazing cause.

The Galway native, who plays Clare Devlin in the popular sitcom, is giving away her character’s iconic rainbow badge as well as her wrap jacket to raise funds for LauraLynn Hospice.

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice providing hospice and palliative care to children with life limiting conditions and their families across Ireland.

The charity provides care and support to over 370 children and their families across Ireland, and relies primarily on fundraised income to run its specialised services.

Nicola wrote on Instagram: 🌈 WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN AN ONCE IN A LIFETIME PIECE OF #DERRYGIRLS MEMORABILIA?🌈”

“I’m raffling off my Derry Girls wrap jacket and Clare’s ACTUAL rainbow badge to raise funds for @lauralynnhospice. All funds raised from this raffle will go directly to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice to help provide vital care and support to children with life limiting conditions and their families.”

Over €13,227 has already been donated to the fundraiser, and Nicola is hoping to raise €20,000.

The raffle will take place on May 23rd at 2pm.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.