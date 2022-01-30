Nicola Coughlan hits back at body-shamers in candid post

Nicola Coughlan has hit back at body-shamers in a candid post.

The Derry Girls star took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share a photo of herself before her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Alongside the stunning snap, the 35-year-old wrote: “Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.”

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,” the Bridgerton star admitted.

“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly ❤️”

“Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it.”

Reacting to Nicola’s post, one fan tweeted: “Hey @nicolacoughlan i just wanted you to know that because of you and your confidence now i accept my curves… you are soooooooo beautiful!!! Have you in my TV makes me feel beautiful and i will be FOREVER GRATEFUL TO YOU. Thank you so much my dear!!!!”

Another wrote: “Hi my love @nicolacoughlan, know that you are perfect and that you are an inspiration to thousands of people I know it’s hard to read horrible things, but remember that your fans love you and we will always support you.”

Hi my love @nicolacoughlan, know that you are perfect and that you are an inspiration to thousands of people I know it's hard to read horrible things, but remember that your fans love you and we will always support you — Fefer Featherington (@LadyKatSwift) January 30, 2022

Being a public figure should not be carte blanche to have your body debated. Let's talk instead about what a PHENOMENAL actress @nicolacoughlan is!! https://t.co/lJvdsP2v1v — Electra Mourning is *STILL* Social Distancing (@ElectraMourning) January 30, 2022

I'm so sorry about people being mean to you! We love you for who you are ♥️♥️ @nicolacoughlan https://t.co/QN5eabRj1x — nada | jonathan bailey era 👑✨ (@jonnybaeley) January 30, 2022

@nicolacoughlan If people can't bring you down unless they are holding you up high too. They are jealous 🙂 — David Ziggy Greene (prev S&H illustrated reports) (@SaHreports) January 30, 2022