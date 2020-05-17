Nicky Byrne shares incredible transformation during lockdown

The Westlife star had compared himself to Tom Hanks in Cast Away

Nicky Byrne has shared his incredible transformation during lockdown – after finally shaving and cutting his hair.

The Westlife star had been sporting a beard and longer hair, as hairdressers and barbers in Ireland continue to remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

The father-of-three felt it was time to finally go back to his clean-shaved look and took out the razor.

Sharing images with his fans on Instagram, Nicky even compared himself to Tom Hanks in Cast Away, posing with a football similar to Wilson from the infamous movie.

“It had to go! #Castaway,” he captioned the post.

In an array of pictures Nicky showed himself putting shaving cream on his face, before sporting his normal look.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.