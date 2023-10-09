Niamh de Brún shares surprising update on her stolen Range Rover

Niamh de Brún has shared a surprising update on her stolen Range Rover.

The influencer’s luxury vehicle was stolen from outside her family home in Limerick at the end of September.

Her mother’s black BMW was also taken, after thieves broke in to her parent’s house and swiped both car keys.

A week since the ordeal, Niamh has revealed she managed to get her Range Rover back in “perfect condition”.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one said: “I very fortunately got my jeep back absolutely perfect. No damage done to it whatsoever, so I am incredibly lucky.

“I thought that it was gone, that it was going to be taken apart for pieces and sold.”

Niamh said the power of social media helped locate her car, and explained someone in a local Facebook group spotted her stolen vehicle while they were out walking their dog.

She went on to explain: “I obviously never mentioned how they got the keys and that. So what they did was they broke into the house while we slept upstairs.

“Harper was in her own room which absolutely terrifies me. She often wakes up during the night so if I was in and out to her, or like, just the fact that somebody was in the house while we were all asleep upstairs it’s just… it gives you shivers.

“Nothing was stopping them from coming up the stairs to see what handbags or what else they could find in the house, and as I said I’m often up in the night with Harper you could’ve bumped into someone in the hallway or on the stairs, if I was downstairs getting her bottle or glass of water or whatever…”

Niamh said she was very grateful to have her car back, but sadly there has been no sign of her mother’s BMW.

Although she hails from Limerick, the social media star lives in Kilkenny with her hurler husband TJ Reid.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Adare Manor in November 2021.

One year later, Niamh and TJ welcomed a baby girl named Harper together.