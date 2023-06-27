Niamh de Brún recalls ‘really upsetting’ incident just days after she gave birth: ‘My anxiety was so bad’

Niamh de Brún has recalled a “really upsetting” incident that took place in the hospital just days after she gave birth.

The influencer welcomed a baby girl named Harper with her husband, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, last November.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Every Mum The Podcast, Niamh revealed someone started taking photographs of her in the hospital just two days after giving birth, leaving her feeling “anxious”.

She explained: “My husband was up with Harper in the room, and I went downstairs to get a coffee. And there was a girl in the coffee shop and I could see her taking pictures and recording while I was queuing for my coffee.”

“Like I had given birth two days beforehand. I was trying to get a coffee. Like obviously I was all over the place. And I could see her and like you know when somebody’s recording, and you know they say to the friends: ‘Oh, I think I know her or recognise her, I’ll take a picture’ and like who she sent them to or what she did with them I don’t know.”

“But again, I was like, I just wanted to get my coffee. And I was like, get me out of here. So I stood outside for a minute. And I was just like, my anxiety then was so bad. I was like, just give me a second to breathe. I’ve just had a baby two days ago. And that did really upset me in the hospital.”

Niamh and TJ welcomed their daughter Harper on November 20, 2022.

A the time, the influencer penned on Instagram: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.