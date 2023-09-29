Niamh de Brún issues urgent plea as she reveals her car was stolen from her home

Niamh de Brún has issued an urgent plea as she revealed her car was stolen from her home.

The influencer took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of her stolen range rover with her 77K followers.

The mum-of-one wrote: “❌ STOLEN ❌ My car was stolen last night in Limerick 😔 (Ennis Road side of town) A white Range Rover Evoque – car reg 181•L•4395.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

“My Mom’s black BMW was also stolen from the house,” Niamh continued.

“Harper’s car seat and whole buggy frame was inside it also 😔 So upset 😭. Please share 😔.”

The Limerick-native urged her followers to report the stolen vehicle to Denis O’Connor in Mayorstone Garda Station if they saw it in passing.

The car is a white range rover, with a registration plate number of 181-L-4395.

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Niamh’s post.

Holly Carpenter commented: “Aw I’m so sorry Niamh that’s awful 😞 Really hope you get sorted xx.”

Rob Kenny wrote: “F**K OFF THOSE SCUM 😭😭.”

Meanwhile, The Head Plan founder Denise Kenny Byrne said: “Oh NIAMH im so sorry to see this xxx.”